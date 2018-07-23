Turkish finance minister vows to cooperate with markets

Turkish finance minister has vowed not to fight with markets but instead pursue a win-win relationship with them ensuring that the country has an effective central bank, reported Reuters.

Additionally, speaking at G20 summit in Argentina, the treasury and finance minister said that the government would not compromise budget discipline and that there would be a noticeable improvement in inflation.

The Turkish lira plunged severely in H1 2018, losing a fifth of its value against the US dollar on concerns about the central bank’s ability to rein in double-digit inflation, while the president repeatedly called for lower interest rates.

“We will not compromise budget discipline and a programme that is down to earth will be prepared, the central bank sees and builds the fiscal life in a correct way. Turkey will never again be this attractive for foreign investors, the government’s medium-term programme (OVP) will also change into a ‘strong and solid’ five-year strategy, added Albayrak.

President Erdogan’s merging of the Treasury and the Finance Ministry and appointment of Albayrak to the helm of the ministry has effectively created what is being called Turkey’s non-investor-friendly cabinet.