SAMA renews Al Alamiya’s insurance licence

Al Alamiya Insurance Company has announced that the Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority (SAMA) has renewed its insurance and reinsurance for the next three years.

In a statement to Tadawal, Al Alamiya, said that the licence allows it to provide general insurance, medical insurance as well as savings insurance.

This follows SAMA’s issuance of a final warning to Al Alamiya Cooperative Insurance to deal with the weak performance of its internal auditing and ineffective corporate governance last week.