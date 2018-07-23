Shoura member slams Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank

Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank (SDB) has been slammed by a prominent member of consultative Shoura Council following a significant fall in the amount of loans it offered to small and medium enterprises.

Al-Rashid said that there is a sharp drop in the amount of the social or development loans extended to the SMEs. SDB is said to be giving out 40 per cent of its resources in loans while it was investing the remaining funds in the local stock market.

"This is against the principles of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which calls for increased participation of SMEs in building the national economy," added Al- Rashid.

SMEs do not usually go for loans from commercial banks because of the high risks involved, reported Saudi Gazette.