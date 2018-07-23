China's Silk Road Fund to buy 24 per cent of UAE solar thermal plant

The 700-megawatt project will be developed along with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Barka SAOG, ACWA said in a statement on Sunday. The plant will combine a central tower and parabolic trough technology to harvest energy from the sun, store it in molten salt and produce steam to generate power during the day and throughout the night.

The project is part of efforts to increase the share of clean energy in Dubai to 25 per cent by 2030 and is expected to save 2.4 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, according to the statement. The plant is expected to deliver electricity 24 hours a day at a levelized tariff of US 7.3 cents a kilowatt-hour, which can compete with fossil fuel generated power without subsidies, ACWA said.