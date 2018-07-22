ADGM signs MoU with Companies and Intellectual Property Commission of South Africa

The Registration Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has signed an MoU with Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) of South Africa to incorporate each organisation’s appropriate resources and technical capacity.

The partnership seeks to strengthen the mutual understanding of the legislative, procedural as well as information technology frameworks in each party’s respective jurisdictions in the area of registering companies and other legal entities.

Additionally, the MoU aims to broaden knowledge sharing initiatives that promote the dissemination of best practise methods, focusing on the continuous exchange of information about matters of common interest including international standards and trends relating to registries services and operations.

Dhaher Bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO of the ADGM Registration Authority, said, “Through joint collaboration, we look forward to greater efficiency and effectiveness in knowledge sharing and optimising opportunities for growth in the industry.”