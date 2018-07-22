Nasdaq Dubai and CNBC to open a new studio in DIFC

Nasdaq Dubai and CNBC have announced the expansion of its Middle East operations with a new studio set to open at MarketSite, part of Nasdaq Dubai’s new offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

In a statement by Nasdaq Dubai, MarketSite will allow CNBC to speak to the business and government leaders helping shape the region’s economic future as well as hosting a range of thought leadership and capital markets activities.

CNBC currently broadcasts its morning show Capital Connection, from its headquarters at Abu Dhabi Global Market. The network’s new Dubai studio will work in concert with programming across Abu Dhabi, Singapore as well as London aiming to broaden its regional footprint.

span>KC Sullivan, President and Managing Director of CNBC International, said that Nasdaq Dubai is at the epicentre of Dubai’s business community making it the ideal location for telling the regional business story to the channel’s global audience.