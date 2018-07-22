Boursa Kuwait joins Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges

Boursa Kuwait has announced that it has joined Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) as a full member, reported Arab Times.

The membership makes Boursa Kuwait a member of a federation that gathers exchanges from Europe, Asia and the Mediterranean and allows Boursa Kuwait to benefit from awareness sessions, access to research, analysis and data, as well as widening the network.

Khaled Abdul Razzaq Al Khaled, CEO of Boursa Kuwait said that, the announcement is a step closer towards fulfilling the of Boursa Kuwait’s key objective to become a leading regional stock exchange as well as implementing the highest standards of international best practices.