SA Reserve Bank keeps benchmark rate at 6.5 per cent

The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate at 6.5 per cent Thursday. All 15 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the freeze.

The rand had its worst month in more than two years in June as the US and China exchanged tariff blows at a time when the prospect of rising American rates also weighed on emerging-market assets. While the weaker currency and higher oil prices added upside risks to inflation in Africa’s most-industrialised economy, consumer-price increases have lagged economists’ median estimates for the past five months.

While the bank forecasts price growth to remain within the three to six per cent target band until at least the end of 2020, it raised its projections for 2019 and 2020.

“While headline inflation is comfortably within the target band, indications are that we have passed the low point of the current cycle,” Governor Lesetja Kganyago told reporters in Pretoria. “Developments in the international environment have placed upward pressure on the inflation trajectory, while the domestic growth outlook remains challenging.”