Jiangsu Government establishes state-owned financial services firm in ADGM

The firm aims to provide strategic investment and financial support to Chinese enterprises as part of the Belt-and-Road initiative. This follows from the signing of the framework agreement between the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Co-operation Demonstration Zone (‘the Demonstration Zone’ led by the Jiangsu Provincial Government) and ADGM to further strengthen the China-UAE economic ties and advance mutually beneficial collaborations. The agreement was exchanged in the presence of Mr Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Crown Prince’s Court during the state visit by the Chinese State Leader and his Ministerial delegation to Abu Dhabi. The agreement was signed by Mr Bin WANG, Chairman of China Jiangsu International and H.E Ahmed Al Sayegh, Chairman of ADGM in Abu Dhabi.

The state-owned financial services firm, known as the Industrial Capacity Co-Operation Financial Group Limited (ICCFG), is the first of such Chinese financial services firm to be approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM, to conduct the regulated activities of providing and arranging credit via the ADGM platform.

The ICCFG will play a critical role in promoting the Demonstration Zone and providing efficient lending facilities to support the investment and financial needs of Chinese enterprises established in the Zone located in the Khalifa Industrial Zone of Abu Dhabi (KIZAD). The ICCFG in ADGM aims to: offer a comprehensive suite of financial services to support the Demonstration Zone, Belt-and-Road initiative, and Chinese companies expanding in the region and serve as a platform to support the internationalisation of renminbi for investment and financial projects in the Demonstration Zone.

HE Ahmed Al Sayegh, Chairman of ADGM said that the ICCFG will support the anchoring of more Chinese enterprises in Abu Dhabi seeking commercial opportunities along the Belt and Road route including the MENA region, and that the ADGM remains committed in enhancing the cross-border connectivity and creating new opportunities between the two economies.

The ICCFG intends to scale up its services and presence in other Belt and Road-related industrial capacity zones in the near future. Following the signing of this agreement, ADGM, the Jiangsu Provincial Development and Reform Commission and JOCIC will continue to explore and collaborate on mutually beneficial initiatives to facilitate the co-operation between Abu Dhabi and China.