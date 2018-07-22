Positive years ahead for UAE Economy predicted

Prosperous years ahead have been predicted for the UAE economy, according to a new report from Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Dubai Chamber). The recently issued outlook document cites several factors to support these projections, chief among them being the emirate’s solid and diversified economy, which has softened the effects of both lower oil prices and weakened global demand for trade.

The report was rooted in data from prominent international research institutions, including Haver Analytics, Fox Economics, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The statistics from these esteemed global organisations point to increased confidence in the UAE economy from international investors.