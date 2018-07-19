UAE's Denarii.Cash adds NEM (XEM) token to its wallet

UAE's multi cryptocurrency wallet, Denarii.Cash has added NEM (XEM) as a third token to its wallet, after bitcoin and ethereum.

Jon Santillan, Co-founder of Denarii.Cash, said that NEM availability in the Middle East is remarkable because they do have an active and growing community based of NEM enthusiast.

Denarii.Cash is in the process of activating more coins and they look forward to add binance, bitcoin cash as well as litecoin, ripple and stellar to their wallet.

Additionally, the firm utilises blockchain technologies to expand the frontiers of traditional financing as it deconstructs the supply chain of cash by matching demand with supply by introducing ‘cashpoint’ partner network commonly known as ‘human local ATM machines’ for the local community.

Denarii.Cash is a multi-cryptocurrency wallet available on both IOS and Android and allows users to bet, hold, as well as buy, accept payment and get rewards for every transaction.