ADX lists Wahat al Zaweya Holdings on its second market

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced the listing of Wahat al Zaweya Holding’s shares on its second market, under the symbol ‘WAZ’, reported local newswire, WAM.

Anas Atatreh, Vice Chairman of Wahat Al Zaweya Holdings, said that the listing of the company's shares on ADX is coms in-line with the strategy achieve continuous growth as well as diversifying investments headed by real estate development projects and the company’s keenness to expand its business and sustainability.