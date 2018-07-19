York Capital joins bid for Abraaj assets

New York-based, York Capital, a hedge fund equity firm, has joined the race for the rights to manage a network of emerging-market funds following the liquidation of Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Group.

York Capital has placed a $45 million offer for Abraaj’s asset-management platform, which will give the winner easy access to more than a dozen developing countries across the world where the collapsing company has offices.

Richard Segal, a senior analyst at Manulife Asset Management, said that the network offers a relatively cheap entry for a US or European firm to gain quick access to a large number of emerging markets, and will also pay for some of the costs borne by the near collapse of Abraaj.

Abraaj was the Middle East’s biggest private equity firm until accusations that it mismanaged hundreds of millions of dollars of clients’ money sent it spiralling into collapse in a matter of months. Now its court-appointed liquidators, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Deloitte, are trying to sell the company’s assets, in part to pay back creditors who are owed more than $1 billion.

Other them private equity firms that has offered to buy Abraaj assets include Cerberus Capital Management and Abu Dhabi Capital Management.

York Capital’s proposal includes about $20 million that would go toward severance payments for staff who are losing their jobs in Dubai as Abraaj winds down operations, according to people familiar with the bid, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

York Capital declined to comment, as did a representative for Abraaj.

Selling rights to manage the funds is the easy part for the liquidators. What will be harder is offloading Abraaj’s stakes in 12 funds that, according to a PwC and Deloitte report seen by Bloomberg, were valued at $645.8 million as of the end of March.

Abraaj’s lenders mostly Middle Eastern banks like Commercial Bank of Dubai but also including Societe Generale SA have an interest in reclaiming as much of that amount as possible.

The liquidators had earlier rejected a proposal from Los Angeles-based Colony Capital which included an offer of about $300 million for those stakes.

Abraaj’s downfall happened quickly because, unlike the norm in the private equity industry, it had been relying for years on short-term borrowing to pay for its general operating expenses, according to the PwC and Deloitte report.

Creditors quickly shut off the taps after it was revealed late last year that some investors in a $1 billion health-care fund, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank’s International Finance Corp. unit, had hired a forensic accountant to examine what happened to some of their money.