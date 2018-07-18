FAB integrates Dubai First into its personal banking group

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), has announced plans to integrate the business of its consumer finance subsidiary, Dubai First, into FAB’s Personal Banking Group (PBG).

In a statement, FAB said the integration is driven by the bank’s ongoing integration journey, following the merger of First Gulf Bank (FGB) and National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) in April 2017 as well as FAB’s efforts to optimise its operations, products and services.

span>Hana Al Rostamani, Group Head of Personal Banking at FAB said, “The integration of the Dubai First business into our Personal Banking Group further ensures that we are well-positioned to establish FAB as the dominant personal bank in the UAE.”