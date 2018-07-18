Dubai FDI launches initiative to bolster investments

Dubai FDI, the investment development agency of the Department of Economic Development, has announced its ‘Aftercare’ initiative, a programme aimed at attracting more foreign direct investments, FDI, into the emirate.

The ‘Aftercare’ program will include a series of interactive events and through which Dubai FDI aims to regularly monitor and measure investors’ sentiments and identify ways to address concerns as well as gain foresight on future trends and directions to help them grow their businesses.

Additionally, the program holds periodic meetings to discuss investor investment interests, identify investment growth plans as well as boost enabling factors and address barriers, providing quarterly and yearly reports on all the findings.

In a statement, Dubai FDI, said that 20 per cent of FDI investments in local projects are from reinvestments, which reflects investors’ trust in the emirate as an ideal business environment to multiply growth.

The programme is a proactive approach to provide investors advisory services on how to effectively tap opportunities within the emirate.

Salah Rashid Al Ansari, Adviser of the Aftercare and Investors Relations at Dubai FDI, said that Dubai FDI spares no effort in finding ways to connect and reach out to investors as part of our overall strategy in spurring FDI development in the emirate.