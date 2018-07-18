SAMA warns Al Alamiya to fix irregularities

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), the Kingdom’s central bank and the insurance market regulator, has issued a final warning to Al Alamiya Cooperative Insurance to deal with the weak performance of its internal auditing and ineffective corporate governance.

In a statement, SAMA said that the insurer must fix all irregularities outlined in its letter within 20 days to avoid the authority’s action against the company.

Al Alamiya issued a statement to Tadawul saying that it would meet all requirements before the deadline.