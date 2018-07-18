Angola cuts borrowing costs for the first time in four years

Angola’s central bank cut benchmark borrowing costs for the first time in four years, and the same man who presided over the last easing in July 2014 is now again in charge of policy.

Massano, who served as head of the bank for five years until January 2015, was reappointed in October after two previous governors each lasted less than 18 months in the job.

Inflation for Luanda, the capital, has slowed for eight consecutive months to 20.15 per cent in June after reaching a record high of 42 per cent in December 2016. The rate could fall even lower and the cost of credit is expected to decline, the central bank said.

In May, the central bank unified its marginal lending facility rate with the basic interest rate, which was 18 per cent, to form the new key rate known as BNA.

Under Massano, the central bank also ended a currency peg held since April 2016, devaluing the kwanza by 35 per cent this year in a bid to end a shortage of dollars. The OPEC member’s economy was battered by the crash in oil prices four years ago, and is yet to recover.