Al Ramz Capital iterates commitment and compliance following DFSA fine

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Al Ramz said that it has improved its systems and implemented changes to its executive leadership since the incident took place.

In a statement, Al Ramz assured stakeholders that it takes its regulatory and compliance obligations seriously and that the outcome of the DFSA investigation has been subject to diligent consideration.

Al Ramz reiterated its commitment to apply the industry’s best practises, and to follow ethical and transparent approach in conducting business.

The firm said that it regrets falling short of its DFSA regulatory obligations in 2014 as well as the DFSA instituted disciplinary proceedings against them.

The DFSA's decision against Al Ramz was agreed by way of a settlement between Al Ramz and the DFSA, a discount on the fine imposed on Al Ramz was agreed upon the firm’s assurance to an early settlement of the matter.

In its statement on Monday, the DFSA said that Al Ramz had failed to fully comply with its investigation, citing examples of misconduct that included withholding information relating to certain trades, misleading the DFSA about who had used a pair of computers, and failing to disclose that a member of Al Ramz’s senior management was centrally involved in trades.

DFSA also fined Al Ramz AED 367,000 for investigation costs.