Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance appoints financial adviser for rights issue

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance announced that it has appointed Arab National Investment Company as financial advisor on its rights issue as of 15 July2018.
In a statement to Tadawal, the insurer said that, the appointment follows the recommendation by the board to increase the company's capital through right issue subject to regulatory approvals.
The capital hike aims to support business expansions.