Burgan Bank receives ISO 9001:2015 certification

Kuwait-based Burgan Bank, announced that it has been re-certified with ISO 9001:2015 certification across all of its operations, reported local daily, Kuwait Times.

The re-certification marks the beginning of a new three-year quality management cycle during which the bank is required to continually maintain and enhance its quality assurance and high level proficiency of operations.

The re-certification was granted after a comprehensive review and careful auditing of all the bank’s departments by Bureau Veritas in accordance with the International organisation for standardisation (ISO).

Venkat Menon Burgan Bank’s Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer, said, “We will continue to innovate and adopt the latest standards in banking to sustain success and excellence across the board.”

The bank received its first ever ISO 9001 certification in 2003 across all of its business functions, operating units as well as branches.