Ahli United Bank appoints Deputy CEO

Ahli United Bank (AUB) has announced the appointment of Jehad Saud Al-Humaidhi as Deputy CEO of the Banking Support Group following the approval from the Central Bank of Kuwait, reported local daily, Kuwait Times.

Al Humaidhi was appointed Deputy CEO Banking Support Group as of 28 June 2018, and before reappointment she was Senior General Manager IT & Operations at AUB.

Jehad has more than 33 years of experience in banking, having joined Ahli United Bank in 1984 as a IT programmer.