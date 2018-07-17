DFSA fines Al Ramz Capital for failure to furnish information

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) announced that it has fined Al Ramz Capital and its former Head of Information Technology Najim Al Attar for failing to provide complete and accurate information relevant to a DFSA investigation which commenced in 2014.

In a statement, DFSA said that Al Ramz Capital is also required to pay AED 367,000 towards the DFSA’s investigation costs.

This comes after a DFSA’s investigation which suspected breaching of Part six of the DIFC Markets Law 2012 on trading on NASDAQ Dubai by Al Ramz Capital and other firms.

DFSA later expanded the scope of its investigation to include further suspected contraventions, including obstructing the DFSA’s investigation and providing information which was false, misleading as well as deceptive.

The DFSA’s investigation concluded that the trading in question was not in breach of Part six of the DIFC Markets Law 2012, rather the it found out that during the investigation Al Ramz had failed to comply fully with requirements to provide relevant information and deal with the DFSA in an open and cooperative manner.

Ian Johnston, Chief Executive at the DFSA, said that this conduct caused the DFSA to incur considerable and otherwise unnecessary investigative costs, which is why it is appropriate for Al Ramz Capital to reimburse the DFSA.

span> The DFSA has very low tolerance for individuals who take steps to obstruct our investigations or provide us with false and misleading information, added Johnston.