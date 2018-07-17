Sohar Aluminium to discuss financing with banks in London

Sohar Aluminium is looking at options that might include a refinancing of part of that deal, considering both loans and bonds.
Oman-based Sohar Aluminium will meet banks in London this week to discuss potential financing option, reported Reuters.
A potential deal will add to expected debt transactions in the Gulf, as a recent surge in oil prices has led to higher liquidity in the banking system.
Additionally, another expected deal is by state-owned Electricity Holding Co., which is seeking debt financing for a $1.2 billion capital expenditure programme.