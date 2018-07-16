ACIC launches Ahli International Multi Asset Holding fund

Ahli Capital Investment Company (ACIC), announced that it has partnered with BlackRock Investment Management to launch the Ahli International Multi Asset Holding Fund, reported local daily Kuwait Times.

The fund provides investors exposure to multiple asset classes as well as multiple geographical regions and industry sectors and the minimum subscription is KWD 500.

Muhsen M Al-Harbi, CEO Ahli Capital Investment Company said that,“We are extremely excited about this fund, as we believe it can provide long term capital appreciation while diversifying risk globally with international investments spread across different asset classes.”

The investments of this fund are continually monitored, reviewed as well as rebalanced to ensure the best risk adjusted returns.