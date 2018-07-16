Latest News
Monday 16, July 2018 by Kudakwashe

FAB appoints UAE Head of Corporate and Investment Banking

 

Mohanad Al-Borno will be responsible for Corporate and Investment Banking franchise in UAE.

  

Mohanad Al-Borno, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for the UAE
FAB announced that it has appointed Mohanad Al-Borno as the Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for the UAE.

As the Head of Corporate and Investment, Al-Borno will focus on deepening client relationships across its product and service offering.

André Sayegh, FAB Deputy Group CEO and Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, said that, “With his extensive experience within the banking sector and strong regional expertise, Mohanad will play a key role in supporting the continued growth of our Corporate and Investment Banking franchise within the UAE and in strengthening our position as a leader in the market."

  

