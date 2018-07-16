ACWA Power partners with Central Energy Fund for Redstone CSP Plant

Saudi Arabia-based ACWA Power announced that it has signed an agreement with Central Energy Fund of South Africa to construct and operate a 100MW solar power project in the Sub Saharan country.

The agreement established the framework for both entities to co-invest in renewable energy projects the first of which will be the 100MW Redstone concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) plant in the country’s Northern Cape Province.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the President of South Africa, HE Cyril Ramaphosa, on the occasion of his official state visit to the Kingdom, were Saudi Arabia committed $10 billion investment in South Africa, with 25 per cent of the money to be channel towards the energy sector.

The CSP plant which will go into construction later this year and feature solar energy storage technology that will allow solar energy to be utilised to generate electricity not only when the sun is shining but also through the night cumulatively dispatching 480,000 megawatt-hours per year

Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, said, “We are committed to providing the country with the most advanced and versatile solar technology solutions which can efficiently and reliably produce clean energy throughout the 24-hour period if called upon to do so.”

South Africa currently derives much of its power-generation from coal but is also dependent on imported oil.

Saudi Arabia is its biggest supplier of crude, accounting for around 47 per cent of its requirement.