Saudi Arabia’s Al Khodari renews Islamic credit deal with Riyad Bank

Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari and Sons has announced the renewal of Islamic credit agreement with Riyad Bank.

In a statement to the Saudi bourse, the company said that the credit facilities renewed by Riyad Bank comprise 63 per cent Murabahah and 37 per cent multi bonds and documentary credit.

The modes of utilisation are Tawarruq, progress payment, multi bonds as well as documentary credit and Murabahah financing and it will be repaid by February 2021.