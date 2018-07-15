ENBD REIT appoints new Senior Portfolio Manager

ENDB REIT announced that it has appointed Melanie Fernandes as the new Senior Portfolio Manager following the departure of Ben Coombe.

Melanie Fernandes has over 25 years of experience in the UAE with Emirates NBD, of which the last ten years has been in Real Estate, with four years as a portfolio manager within the ENBD REIT management team.

Prior to joining ENBD Asset Management, Melanie managed the property portfolio of Emirates NBD Properties that comprised units in iconic buildings such as Index Tower (DIFC), Limestone House (DIFC) as well as residential, commercial and retail units in Dubai Motor City.