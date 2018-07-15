UAE sanctioned exchange houses not linked to Iran crackdown, says central bank

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE)’s decision to punish seven currency exchange houses is not related to a crackdown on a network funnelling illicit funds to Iran, reported Reuters.

The seven exchange houses that had their licences downgraded were found to be in violating CBUAE regulations, including anti-money laundering regulations as well as failure to regularise their status during a grace period which was given by the central bank.