Japanese banks MUFG and Mizuho to suspend Iranian transactions

Japan’s biggest banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Mizuho Financial Group has announced that they will halt all Iran transactions to comply with the re-imposition of US sanctions against Tehran later this year, reported Reuters.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, another Japanese bank, said that it will carefully consider its response in compliance with the law and based on US sanctions.

The move by MUFG is likely to force a halt in Iranian crude oil purchases by Japanese companies as its banking unit handles the bulk of those imports, having been fined hundreds of millions of dollars in 2014 for misleading US regulators about its transactions with sanctioned countries including Iran.

The bank has so far informed its customers in Japan about its decision, given that dealings with Iranian financial institutions will be prohibited after a 180-day wind-down period.

Japan is one of the biggest buyers of Iranian crude but the country’s oil refiners have said they may have to stop loading Iranian crude oil from October if they cannot get an exemption from US sanctions to allow imports to continue.