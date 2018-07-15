KIB secures a $250 million Murabahah financing scheme

KIB announced that it has secured a $250 million three-year syndicated Murabahah financing facility, reported local daily, Arab Times.

The landmark financing was concluded with a consortium of international and local banks which include Standard Chartered Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank as well as National Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait Finance House and Boubyan Bank.

El Saka, said that the competitive terms of this financing is a clear indication of the high confidence, strong reputation and ratings that KIB enjoys in the banking industry across the region.