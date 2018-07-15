Saudi Arabia to introduce bankruptcy laws on 18 August 2018

Saudi Arabia will introduce its first comprehensive bankruptcy law in a bid to encourage foreign and domestic investment in private business, reporting local daily, Arab News.

The new rules offer protection to creditors such as banks, as well as stricken companies that seek to wind up their affairs in an orderly manner, thereby shielding themselves from arbitrary seizure of their assets.

Also, the new regulations are based on internationally recognised insolvency standards and will offer lenders, firms as well as their executives peace of mind and increase overseas investment in the private sector.

The latest developments will help to attract more foreign direct investment, and aid the wider economy in terms of knowledge transfer resulting in stronger productivity growth.

The law will encourage entrepreneurs to invest capital in new businesses that will help take the country away from its dependency on oil as well as allowing creditors and debtors to enter into agreements to schedule the payment of debts, a measure that will enable indebted corporations to achieve a stable financial status.

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Commerce and Investment confirmed that the new bankruptcy law would be implemented in five weeks during a workshop in Riyadh.