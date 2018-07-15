Saudi Arabia commits $10 billion to South Africa’s energy sector

Saudi Arabia committed to invest $10 billion in South Africa, with 25 per cent of the money going towards the country’s struggling energy sector, reported local newswire Fin24.

The pledge was made by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an official state visit by President Ramaphosa and government ministers to the kingdom.

The money forms a sizeable chunk of Ramaphosa’s mission to generate $100 billion of foreign direct investment. South Africa is the African continent’s most industrialised country, its once-promising economy has suffered years of slow growth due to a decrease in the price of commodities and endemic governmental corruption.

South Africa imports 47 per cent of its oil from Saudi Arabia and regards the country as a strategic partner in the Middle East.

The country's gross domestic product shrunk by 2.2 per cent in the first three months of 2018.

Just like its Southern African Development Community (SADC), South Africa’s power cuts are rife dur to the ailing infrastructure at state-owned power utility Eksom.