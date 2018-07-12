Banque Du Liban governor predicts economy to grow by two per cent in 2018

Lebanon's Banque Du Liban Governor, Riad Salameh, have said that he expects the economy to grow by two percent and for inflation to range between four and five per cent in 2018

The estimates are made in the light of a slowdown in the real estate sector and stable consumption, added Salameh.

span>Speaking at the Arab Economic Forum in Beirut, Salameh said the rising inflation, coupled with political risk and global interest rates, have led to higher interest rates in the domestic market.