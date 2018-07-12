MSCI Kuwait Index to undergo a review for an emerging market status upgrade

Boursa Kuwait management announced that they met with MSCI representatives during their visit to Kuwait to engage with several key entities, according to local newswire, KUNA.

MSCI’s visit aims at discussing the potential reclassification with the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS), the Central Bank of Kuwait as well as Kuwait Investment Authority, Capital Markets Authority and Kuwait Clearing Company.

Henry Fernandez, MSCI’s Chairman and CEO, said that the International institutional investors have continued to share positive feedback with MSCI on the reforms and evolution of the Kuwaiti capital markets framework.

The stimulated MSCI Kuwait index would have a potential weight of 0.3 per cent in the MSCI Emerging Markets index.