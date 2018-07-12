Emirates NBD signs economic development deal with SEDD

Emirates NBD has announced that it has signed an MoU with Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) to develop services provided to customers and promote the economic development in the emirate, reported local newswire WAM.

The MoU aims to providing digital services to investors to reach the highest level of customer satisfaction and thus improving the economy in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Moreover, the cooperation comes as the two parties’ efforts to achieve UAE's directives to encourage customers and provide excellent government services through innovative helping to facilitate business transactions and provide a suitable environment for prosperity and growth in Sharjah.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the department pays great attention to the development of different services offered in the business area in Sharjah.