Kenyan pensions managers plan fund for infrastructure projects

Kenyan pensions managers are working on a plan to pool resources and jointly invest in capital-intensive infrastructure projects, the nation’s biggest retirement-benefits administrator said.

“We’re working together to come into a consortium to create a pool where we can jointly evaluate and jointly invest on bigger, bolder and better projects,” said Sandeep Raichura, the chief executive officer at Zamara, formerly known as Alexander Forbes East Africa Ltd. “We need to diversify onto the alternative asset space.”

The Kenyan consortium plans a roadshow in April 2019 and hopes the Retirement Benefit Authority will have updated regulations to allow such investment.