ADIB adds two more branches to its Abu Dhabi network

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), has opened two new branches in Abu Dhabi to cater for the bank’s growing customer base.

The two premises will provide a full range of banking services to ADIB’s customers.

The headquarters branch includes the exclusive Dana Women’s Banking section to cater to the bank’s growing base of female clientele, as well as a dedicated Priority Centre that provides personalised service and financial advice.

Sameh Awadallah, Head of ADIB branch network, said despite the increasing use of our online banking platform and mobile app, ADIB continue to see high demand for services from our branches.

The new branches bring the total number of ADIB’s outlets in the UAE to 82, with 20 of them located in Abu Dhabi.

Last year, the bank launched ADIB Express branches, in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, providing customers with access to a wide range of self-service digital functions service on-site.