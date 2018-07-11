Arab Link Money goes into voluntary liquidation

The CBUAE has permitted the voluntary closure of Arab Link Money Transfer, reported local daily, Gulf News.

The central bank will appoint a liquidation committee which will oversee the winding up of exchange house.

The exchange house has so far directed natural and judicial persons who have dealings related to its operations to submit their claims the central bank within 45 days.

In a statement, Arab Link Money said they advise all parties who have claims of any type or nature that they must include the complete details of the type or nature of their relationship or dealings, the amount of the claim in AED and this must be accompanied by original supporting documents in order to facilitate the calculation of claims.