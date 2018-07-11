Latest News
Wednesday 11, July 2018

ICD signs a $7 million loan facility with Trustbank

 

The loan is a first Shari'ah-compliant line facility for Trustbank, which will enable the bank to offer Shari'ah-compliant products along with other banking services.

  

Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private sector (ICD) has signed a line of financing agreement for a $7 million facility with Trustbank.

The $7 million Shari'ah-compliant line of financing facility will be utilised by Trustbank to provide financial support to private sector, including small and medium enterprises (SME) in Uzbekistan through Islamic modes of financing.

  

