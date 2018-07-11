Egypt inflation rate accelerates for first time in 11 months

Inflation in urban parts of the country, the rate closely watched by the central bank, climbed to 14.4 per cent from 11.4 per cent in May, according to the state statistics agency. Prices rose 3.5 per cent on the month, the most since January last year.

The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on 28 June, saying government measures to shore up public finances were “expected to lead to one-off increases in the price level, which translate into temporary higher inflation rates.”

Because the fuel cuts were enacted in early June, and electricity price increases did not go into effect until 1 July, the full impact on inflation should be mostly captured by July, Cairo-based investment bank Naeem Holding said in a research note.

Pharos Holding, in an emailed note, said it expects the central bank to hold interest rates until its November meeting, “when inflation numbers would have decelerated and any potential cuts at that time will be linked to global markets’ developments.”

Annual core inflation, the gauge that strips out volatile items, was 10.9 per cent in June–its lowest level since April 2016, according to Bloomberg data. That puts it well within the central bank’s target range of 13 per cent.

The International Monetary Fund, which has granted Egypt a $12 billion loan, said earlier this month that the central bank should maintain a tight monetary policy after the latest subsidy cuts.