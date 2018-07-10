ADIB launches capital protected energy equities basket note

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), has successfully launched a capital protected smart and green energy equities basket note to capture an increasing global focus on renewable energy.

The note is open for subscription until 28 July 2018 and carries a 31 per cent participation rate in the upside positive performance.

Saif Alkeem, Head of Wealth Management & Priority Banking at ADIB, said that ADIB’s new note focuses on equities that are driving investments in clean technology and manufacturing smart energy on a global scale.

The uncertainty in the oil and gas sector is encouraging governments around the world to prioritise the development of local green energy sources.

This development seen an increase in the demand for solutions which can capture and store energy generated from wind and solar, which provides significant opportunities for the manufacturers of efficient battery technology.