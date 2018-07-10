DFM partners with Hawkamah to introduce accreditation programme

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) announced that it has partnered with Hawkamah Institute for Corporate Governance (Hawkamah) in designing and offering a board secretary accreditation programme to equip board secretaries to do their jobs in the best way.

The third workshop was attended by 76 candidates and 49 of them passed the accreditation.

HE Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM said good corporate governance promotes market confidence, helps attract long-term capital and fosters market discipline through appropriate disclosure and transparency.