Ithmaar Group partners with KPMG and BIBF for training courses

Bahrain’s Ithmaar Group has announced that it has commissioned KPMG and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) to deliver two interactive training courses for members of its Board of Directors and its Executive Management team.

In a statement, Ithmaar Group said the first training course, which was delivered by KPMG, focused on Value Added Tax (VAT) and its application, particularly for financial services as well as its implementation in the region.

The second training course by BIBF focused on how to manage and avoid conflicts of interest.

The two training courses were aimed to ensure that the Board of Directors and Executive Manangement remain up-to-date with the latest trends

Ahmed Abdul Rahim, Ithmaar Group CEO, said, “To maintain our competitive advantage, we must keep up with developments within the banking industry and the subsequent change in market requirements.”