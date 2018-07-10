Turkey’s Turkcell joins global blockchain network

Turkey's Turkcell has joined the world's fast-growing blockchain consortium the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG), according to local newswire, Anadolu Agency.

The CBSG specialises in providing digital services especially safe digital payment, authentication as well as internet of things (IoT) applications to its members and customers.

In a statement, Turkcell said that CBSG was founded by US-based Sprint Corp, blockchain developer TBCASoft and Japanese mobile services provider Softbank.

The group also includes leading telecommunications companies such as Axiata Group from Malaysia, the Philippines' PLDT as well as PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International and the Viettel Group from Vietnam.

Kaan Terzioglu, Turkcell's CEO, said, "Due to blockchain technology, which gives the chance to transfer valuable digital assets via mobile networks safely, the digital economy will grow fast and new generation services will show up."