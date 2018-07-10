Turk Eximbank eyes international investors

Turk Eximbank delegation will visit Denmark and Austria from 9-13 July to search for ways to cooperate with a number of investors and institutions, according to local newswire, Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, Turk Eximbank said the scope of the meetings include sharing the bank’s activities and current financial information with eight globally renowned investors and financial institutions.

Last year, the bank’s officials paid visits to the Gulf region, Japan, the US and Hong Kong, and Taipei, Frankfurt, Zurich and Amsterdam to raise international funds.

Since its founding in 1987, Turk Eximbank conducts international credit guarantee and credit insurance programmes aimed at developing economic and political relations between Turkey and other countries.