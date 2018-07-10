Saudi Arabia’s representatives meet Taiwan bond investors

Saudi Arabia’s representatives were in Taiwan last week to meet bond investors in non-deal roadshow, reported Reuters.

The sale of debt securities in Taiwan by foreign issuers and denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar will allow Saudi Arabia to tap a new investor base at a time of adverse conditions in emerging markets.

A non-deal roadshow is a series of investor meetings not tied to a specific deal.

In 2016, the Saudi Arabia government borrowed $50 billion through dollar bond sales since its debut in international debt markets offset lower revenues caused by a slump in oil prices.

Saudi Arabia raised $11 billion in its latest US dollar-denominated bonds issued in April.