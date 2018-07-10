Saudi Arabia's Leejam Sports to float IPO

Leejam’s subscription period is from 1 August to 7 August.
Saudi Arabia-based Leejam Sports, a sports and fitness business, will offer 30 per cent of its existing shares in a public offering (IPO) next month, according to Tadawal.
The development is the latest and comes at a time when there is high expectation of public share sales in the kingdom, encouraged by a Government drive to attract foreign direct investment and diversify the economy away from a reliance on oil in line with Vision 2030.
The initial public offering will be for 15.7 million ordinary shares and the company will offer shares to both Saudi nationals and institutional investors.