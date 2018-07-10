Saudi Arabia's Leejam Sports to float IPO

Saudi Arabia-based Leejam Sports, a sports and fitness business, will offer 30 per cent of its existing shares in a public offering (IPO) next month, according to Tadawal.

The development is the latest and comes at a time when there is high expectation of public share sales in the kingdom, encouraged by a Government drive to attract foreign direct investment and diversify the economy away from a reliance on oil in line with Vision 2030.

The initial public off­ering will be for 15.7 million ordinary shares and the company will offer shares to both Saudi nationals and institutional investors.