Currencies in longest losing run since 2015 on trade

Emerging-market currencies declined for a sixth straight week after the US fired the first shot in a trade dispute between the world’s biggest economies. Equities fell for a fourth week.

The MSCI Emerging-Market Currency Index lost 0.1 per cent, completing the longest stretch of weekly losses since August 2015. The gauge tracking the developing-market stocks declined 0.9 percent, while the Bloomberg Barclays index of EM local-currency government bonds climbed 0.1 per cent.