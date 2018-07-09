Latest News
Monday 09, July 2018 by Bloomberg

Currencies in longest losing run since 2015 on trade

 

The MSCI Emerging-Market Currency Index lost 0.1 percent, completing the longest stretch of weekly losses since August 2015. 

 

Emerging-market currencies declined for a sixth straight week after the US fired the first shot in a trade dispute between the world’s biggest economies. Equities fell for a fourth week.

The MSCI Emerging-Market Currency Index lost 0.1 per cent, completing the longest stretch of weekly losses since August 2015. The gauge tracking the developing-market stocks declined 0.9 percent, while the Bloomberg Barclays index of EM local-currency government bonds climbed 0.1 per cent.

  

 

