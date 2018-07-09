Iran seeks to withdraw its EUR 300 million in German banks to counter US sanctions

Iran is seeking to withdraw its funds from the Europaeisch-Iranische Handelsbank (eihbank) in a bid to mitigate liquidity when fresh US sanctions against its financial sector take effect, reported Reuters.

International firms are distancing themselves from Iran for fearing they maybe entangled in US sanctions--one of which is France’s CMA CGM, the world’s biggest cargo shipping lines, which announced on Saturday it was pulling out of Iran after US President Donald Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear agreement in May.

BaFin is currently reviewing the request, which had been briefed to senior officials in the chancellery, foreign ministry and finance ministry.